TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 5,100 Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tufin Software Technologies were worth $12,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TUFN remained flat at $$12.90 during midday trading on Monday. 17,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,154. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.48.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TUFN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

