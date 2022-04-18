TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845,280 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.42% of Repay worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Repay by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,018. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $62.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPAY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Repay from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

