TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Makes New $18.02 Million Investment in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,186,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,423,000 after acquiring an additional 855,052 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Envista by 46.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,424,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,286 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Envista by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,997,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,875,000 after acquiring an additional 74,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:NVST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,951. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414 over the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

