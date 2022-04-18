TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Invests $22.01 Million in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 127,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,006,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Asbury Automotive Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $9,006,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $152.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.80. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $1.60. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 34.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.60.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.