TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $25.55 Million Stake in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,452,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $25,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 13.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 782,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 54.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $11.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.13. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

