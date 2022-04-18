TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $15.10 Million Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 50.9% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.24. 26,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,056. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

