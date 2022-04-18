Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Tiga Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,782. Tiga Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TINV. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiga Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tiga Acquisition by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tiga Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in Tiga Acquisition by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 255,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 90,246 shares during the period. 61.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

