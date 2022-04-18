Thunder Token (TT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.73 Million

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $68.42 million and $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00011310 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00240291 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Thunder Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

