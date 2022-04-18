Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $841.49 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $841.49 million and $19.79 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.41 or 0.00189335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00038864 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00381021 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00048946 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

