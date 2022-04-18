The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.40. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,614 shares of company stock worth $781,743 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.