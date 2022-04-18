The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 38.7% in March

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NYSE:GAB opened at $6.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.