The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Down 38.7% in March

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 651,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
NYSE:GAB opened at $6.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.57.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
