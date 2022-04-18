The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Sells $4,874,502.99 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $4,874,502.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $489,087.58.

Shares of CG stock opened at $42.72 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

About The Carlyle Group (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

