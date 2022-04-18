The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 546,400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 35,612 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $110,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 39.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.25. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $167.58 and a 12-month high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.20.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

