Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock Holdings Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Textron were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 214.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 418.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 243,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $16,670,843.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,965,675. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.95. 2,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,972. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $79.45.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

