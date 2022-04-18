Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Reaches $1,981.81 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Tether Gold coin can now be bought for about $1,981.81 or 0.04984785 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $209.18 million and approximately $457,005.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00034661 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00109949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tether Gold (CRYPTO:XAUT) is a coin. It launched on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

