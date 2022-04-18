Tether Gold Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.66 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,979.31 or 0.04848733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $208.91 million and $2.66 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tether Gold has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00106113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tether Gold Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether Gold’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

