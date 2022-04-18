TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, TerraUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $17.56 billion and $563.50 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010557 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006842 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 548.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 17,524,166,974 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

