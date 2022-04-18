Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 58,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 681,508 shares.The stock last traded at $34.83 and had previously closed at $34.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Terex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Terex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Terex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

