Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.

THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

NYSE THC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.47.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

