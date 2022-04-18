Tenet Healthcare’s (THC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.51 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.50 EPS.
THC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.00.
NYSE THC opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.78 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.47.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 517,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.