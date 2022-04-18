Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Gap Down to $9.57

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.57, but opened at $9.23. Telos shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 652 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities raised Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Telos from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Get Telos alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.27. Telos had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Telos Co. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Telos during the third quarter worth about $25,580,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in Telos by 136.9% during the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,495,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 864,352 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,620,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after purchasing an additional 690,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,255,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLS)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.