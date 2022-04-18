Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CSFB

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.56. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.