Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at CSFB

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$49.53 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TECK.B. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 price target (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.29.

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$54.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$40.56. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$24.84 and a twelve month high of C$55.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.26.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

