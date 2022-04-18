Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.34

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 1581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)
Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.
