Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.34

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 1581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5422 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

