Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TNEYF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $4.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in the Clearwater assets covering an area of approximately 357 sections of land located in Alberta; Charlie Lake assets covering approximately 357 sections of land in the northwestern area of Alberta; Viking light oil play in central and southern Alberta and west central Saskatchewan; Barons Sand oil play in the Penny area of southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

