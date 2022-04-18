Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Lowered to “Hold” at Erste Group

Erste Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

TSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of TSM opened at $98.36 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $96.91 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day moving average is $115.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $790,585,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after buying an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,539,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,628,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117,716 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,823,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,455 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,683,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

