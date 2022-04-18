Tadpole Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,311.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $22,311.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.52 or 0.00011109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.38 or 0.07397309 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,712.51 or 1.00041458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00048411 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tadpole Finance

