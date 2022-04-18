Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sylvamo Corporation is a paper company with mills principally in Europe, Latin America and North America. The company transform renewable resources into papers for education, communication and entertainment. Sylvamo Corporation is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SLVM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sylvamo from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

NYSE SLVM opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25. Sylvamo has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $40.04.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sylvamo during the third quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

