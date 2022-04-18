Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) PT Lowered to CHF 100 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 105 to CHF 100 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Swiss Re from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Swiss Re from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf lowered Swiss Re from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Swiss Re from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.33.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Swiss Re has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9802 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 4.15%.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

