Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

INN stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 340,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,978,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $8,817,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $7,475,000. Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,815,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 426,636 shares in the last quarter. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

