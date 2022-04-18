Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globe Life by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,530,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Globe Life by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Globe Life by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

In other Globe Life news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $101.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,829. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.31.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

