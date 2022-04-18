Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 21.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 67.8% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.15. 5,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.76. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.41.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About American Water Works (Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.