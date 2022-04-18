Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 886 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,127,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,032,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,717 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,392,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,186,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,948,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,244,000 after acquiring an additional 104,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 114.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,980,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,377 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.06. 58,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,756. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

