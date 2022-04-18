Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 759 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after purchasing an additional 521,151 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,011,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock traded down $1.04 on Monday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Warner Music Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

