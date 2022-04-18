Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 501 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,683,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,399,000 after purchasing an additional 618,709 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 32,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE D traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,232. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.31 and its 200-day moving average is $78.49.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

