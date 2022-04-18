Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 140 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,798 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.33. 5,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,600. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $196.00 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.34. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

About Illinois Tool Works (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.