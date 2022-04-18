Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 121 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 9,975.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 300,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,479,000 after buying an additional 297,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 127.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,008,000 after buying an additional 291,607 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,781,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,883,000 after buying an additional 171,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. TheStreet cut Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Stephens cut their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Carvana from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded down $5.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.54. 71,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,716. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $97.05 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $202.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last 90 days. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

