Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Equinix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $5.07 on Monday, reaching $730.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $662.26 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $760.63.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.83%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.22.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

