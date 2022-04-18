Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1,382.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

GTLS stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, reaching $181.10. 4,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $159.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 124.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Barclays cut their target price on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

About Chart Industries (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.