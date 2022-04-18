Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

