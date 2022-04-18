Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.15 Million Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $171.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,081. The company has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $172.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra’s payout ratio is 111.44%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,263 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,335. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

