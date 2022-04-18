Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,874,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.39. The company had a trading volume of 28,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,464. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $123.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

