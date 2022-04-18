Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

OTCMKTS SMTOY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

