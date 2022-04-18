StrongHands 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (SHND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $56,737.06 and approximately $2.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,687,184,215 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars.

