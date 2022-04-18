Strong Achieves Market Cap of $4.64 Million (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $1.83 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $33.59 or 0.00084484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00044859 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.13 or 0.07490801 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,738.20 or 0.99952276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00049748 BTC.

About Strong

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.