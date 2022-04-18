Stratos Achieves Market Capitalization of $24.97 Million (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Stratos has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Stratos has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and $1.48 million worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratos coin can now be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00003174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044672 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.10 or 0.07446606 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,086.87 or 1.00121833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00048523 BTC.

About Stratos

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

