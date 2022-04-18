StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $32.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

