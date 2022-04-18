StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,285 iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned 0.06% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $197.45 on Monday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $176.96 and a 1-year high of $202.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.15 and a 200-day moving average of $190.90.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

