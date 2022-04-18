StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $415,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,549,183. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $114.85 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50. The company has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

