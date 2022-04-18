StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 259,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,119,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 110,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 89,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $59.52 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.76.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.