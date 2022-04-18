StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XMLV. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,367,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after acquiring an additional 49,179 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $55.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $58.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.52.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.