StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $559.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.17.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 982.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.